WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.
Trump tweeted Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
Related: US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.
Latest Posts:
- Trump suggests US should ‘delay’ election, but decision would be up to Congress
- Lollapalooza releases full lineup for free 4-day festival starting July 30
- Reporter covering COVID-19 loses grandmother to virus, has warning for others
- ‘Can’t Touch This’: Talladega County principal raps out COVID-19 safety measures
- Truck filled with chickens overturns in Surry County