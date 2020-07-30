Trump suggests US should ‘delay’ election, but decision would be up to Congress

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens during a White House meeting with Hispanic leaders, Thursday, July 9, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Related: US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10