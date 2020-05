A protester carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference in the Rose Garden at 2 p.m.

It’ll happen less than an hour after the arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested in the death of George Floyd.

A Trump tweet earlier Friday morning was flagged for “‘glorifying violence” after the president said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

