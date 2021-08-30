Tropical Depression Ida’s feeder bands add tornado threat through Tuesday

Changes from the previous forecast: Ida has weakened to a tropical depression. Extended the Flash Flood Watch to all of our east-central Alabama locations.



Cloudy ⛅️ with light rain through mid-afternoon then the first of the heaviest rain band with storms move in from central Alabama.



WEATHER AWARE:

If the speed of Ida changes, so will these times.



RIGHT NOW: By late this evening 9-10CT/ 10/11 ET through Tuesday Afternoon. We will see conditions become more unsettled.



Wind: 15-25 sustained

Gusts: 25-35 mph

Rainfall along I-85 north and a bit south up to an additional 2+”



The tornado threat increases from

late tonight through the entire overnight until the threat is over Tuesday late afternoon.



Behind all this, we will see gradual clearing after the clouds and light rain exit early Wednesday morning with no severe threat just pleasant weather.



Stay tuned for any updates that will change for timing only.