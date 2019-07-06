Treating Summer Stings

HOUSTON, (KPRC) – Summer can be a time for aches and itches with stings, bites and poison ivy.

However, there are some home remedies and over-the-counter options that can save you a visit to the doctor.

Nurse Practitioner Linda Moghalu recommends cleaning tick bites with rubbing alcohol, and keeping an eye on the wound for several weeks.

“It’s very important to keep an eye on that location where the bite occurred to make sure you don’t develop a fever or a rash, a bull’s-eye rash,” she says.

Rashes that may appear like hives could be poison ivy.

If you don’t know how you got it, keep in mind that dogs, which are rarely affected by poison ivy, can spread the oil from the plant to you.

