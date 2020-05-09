Treasury: Virginians have received more than $5.4B in economic impact payments so far

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury says it, along with the IRS, has delivered more than 3.1 million economic impact payments totaling more than $5.4 billion in the last five weeks.

More than four million residents in nearby North Carolina have received nearly $7 billion in those payments.

In total, the Treasury has delivered more than $218 billion economic impact payments to nearly 130 million Americans.

The totals don’t include payments to residents in U.S. territories.

“This Administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people.”

The Trump administration expects to deliver more than 150 million payments in total.

For more information on state-by-state economic impact payments, click here.

Those who have not yet received their payment should click here to check their payment status.

