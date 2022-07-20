TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Trader Joe’s is recalling select packages of its popular Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles Wednesday over concerns that some cookies may contain hard plastic pieces.

The grocery store chain said there have not been any reported injuries to date, and all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Affected packages are labeled with code SKU# 94075 and a best-by date of 02/03/2023.

Customers who purchased any Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles are advised to discard or return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Questions or concerns can also be submitted online.

Cookie packages sold at Target were recently recalled after it was found that they contained the wrong cookies. Some consumers opened their Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which were sold nationwide, and instead found chocolate chip cookies.

Earlier this month, Trader Joe’s issued a health alert for its Caeser Salad with White Chicken Meat due to the potential of undeclared egg. Affected packages were sold only in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Trader Joe’s issued a similar health alert in March for its Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing after its supplier warned hard plastic could be in the products.