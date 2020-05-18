Tracking the Tropics | TS Arthur forms 2 weeks ahead of hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team is hosting a special edition of “Tracking the Tropics” on Monday at 3 p.m. with guests from sister stations WNCT and WAVY.

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein will be joined by WNCT Chief Meteorologist Jerry Jackson and news teams from WAVY as they report live from the Outer Banks.

Tropical Storm Arthur formed and marched up the Southeast’s coast with two weeks to spare before the formal start of hurricane season.

Hohenstein and Jackson will examine the effects of Arthur and what we can all expect from the 2020 hurricane season.