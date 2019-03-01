Trace amounts of carcinogen prompt blood pressure med recall

(CNN) — Thousands of bottles of blood pressure medicine are being recalled.

The drugmaker Camber Pharmaceuticals is pulling about 56,000 bottles of Losartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure. The recall affects 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg tablets.

The Food and Drug Administration said trace amounts of a potential carcinogen were found to be in the medicine.

RELATED: More blood pressure medicine recalled due to carcinogen concerns

The agency said no one has reported any adverse effects from the drug. Patients should speak with their doctor to discuss the recall before they stop taking the drug.

The identifying NDC #s associated with Camber’s product as are follows: Losartan 25 mg 31722-700-90, 31722-700-05, 31722-700-10; Losartan 50 mg 31722-701-30, 31722-701-90, 31722-70-10; and Losartan 100 mg 31722-702-30, 31722-702-90, and 31722-702-10.

Click here for more information on the Losartan recall

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Camber Pharmaceuticals’ Med Line at 1-866-495-1995 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST.