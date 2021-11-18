Toyota recalls Camrys to fix power brake-assist problems

FILE – Unsold 2021 Camry sedans sit in an otherwise empty storage lot outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo. Toyota is recalling some of its Camry cars for a problem with power brake assist. The affected models are 2018-19. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(NEXSTAR) – Toyota is recalling more than 227,400 Camry sedans because they can suddenly lose the power assist in the brake system.

The recall covers certain midsize sedans from the 2018 and 2019 model years, mainly in North America.

Toyota said Wednesday in a statement that some brake system components can wear prematurely. If the power brakes fail, the brakes would still work without the power assist. However, the loss of power assist could make the driver more likely to crash.

Owners whose cars are being recalled will be notified by mid-January. Toyota dealers will inspect a vacuum pump and repair or replace it in affected vehicles.

You can also find out if your car is affected by going to to toyota.com/recall and typing in your car’s VIN number or license plate number.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.