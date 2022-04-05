GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT/WAVY) – Picking baby names can be a difficult decision for soon-to-be parents. It can be even harder with so many options from modern names to the classics.

Names.org released the Most Popular Names by state in 2022 based on the Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website. Nationally, for boys, Liam ranked number one, followed by Noah and Oliver.

Eight of Virginia’s top baby names for boys are in the national top-10 list, with Theodore and Jackson being unique to Virginia’s top-10 list. Six of Virginia’s top girls’ names are in the national top-10. The four not also on the national list are Harper, Mary, Elizabeth, and Ella.

Seven of North Carolina’s top-10 boy names are also on the national top-10 list, the three names unique to North Carolina are Jackson, Levi and Mason. Nine of North Carolina’s top 10 girl names are also on the national top 10 list, the one name unique to North Carolina is Harper.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Virginia in 2022:

Liam

Noah

William

Oliver

James

Lucas

Elijah

Henry

Theodore

Jackson

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Virginia in 2022:

Charlotte

Ava

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Sophia

Harper

Evelyn

Isabella

Elizabeth

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in North Carolina in 2022:

Liam

Noah

James

William

Oliver

Elijah

Henry

Jackson

Levi

Mason

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in North Carolina in 2022: