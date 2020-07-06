Tonight’s ‘Dateline’ digs deeper into the disappearance of a former Georgia beauty queen

(NBC News) — Tonight on a new “Dateline,” when history teacher and former Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead vanishes, detectives begin an investigation that will span over a decade. Just when it seemed the mystery would never be solved, a twist changes everything.
Tonight’s episode, “The Disappearance of Tara Grinstead,” features new details and interviews with Tara’s friend Maria Harber, Tara’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Harper, Tara’s former student Dana Wilder and more.
Here’s a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:
There are certain stories that capture the imagination — turn into obsession. A missing woman — a former beauty queen. Her name was Tara Grinstead.
It was a search that spanned more than a decade.
CHRISTY WHEELER: It’s a mind-bender. You’re going in all directions.
From national news to crazy online theories, even a true-crime podcast.
PAYNE LINDSEY: Somewhere in this network of people was the answer. The deeper you dig in this case, the more weird stuff you’re gonna find.
Everyone was asking: Where was tara? Tonight we have new details, with the latest developments in the case.
PROSECUTOR: Who was it that you were told killed Tara Grinstead?
And crucial new evidence.
BO DUKES: We drove back into the back. And he showed me where her body was.
ASHLEIGH MERCHANT: There’s a lot of small-town gossip everybody has their theory.
WENDY MCFARLAND: I was absolutely shocked.
That’s tonight on “Dateline NBC” at 10 p.m. on NBC4, followed by NBC4 at 11.