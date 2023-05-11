BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Mother’s Day is only a few more sleeps away. It doesn’t matter if you’ve lost track of time or you just have a tendency to procrastinate; the deadline is here. If you don’t take action soon, you could have a sad mom on Sunday. However, the good news is, right now, there’s still time. You can still give your mother a thoughtful gift that makes her smile. Here are a few tips and tricks on how you can do exactly that.

STRATEGIES FOR LAST-MINUTE SHOPPERS

The first, and most obvious, option is to leave the house and go to a store. Your selection might be limited and you might have a hard time making your schedule work, but it is a viable last-minute option.

If you prefer to have a vast selection of gift items, narrow your focus to retailers with a fast turnaround on orders. Amazon, Walmart and Target can usually get most merchandise to you within a 48-hour window. Sometimes, Amazon can even get you what you want with same-day delivery.

Another option, if the budget is not a huge concern, is to choose a handmade item. This can be something that is so special that your mother won’t mind if it comes a day or two late. These small business and crafter options can range from custom art to handmade furniture.

THREE TRIED-AND-TESTED PRODUCTS THAT MOMS WILL LOVE

The BestReviews Testing Lab has tried out three products and found them to be exceptional items that offer a wonderful user experience, making them great gifts to give on Mother’s Day.

For moms who like taking and displaying photos, Kodak’s Photo Printer Dock ($124.99) would be a fun surprise. You can use it to print 4-by-6-inch photos directly from your phone. Once you give it to your mom, take a few pictures and print them out immediately so she has memories she can hold in her hand, put in an album or display on her walls.

Giving your mother the gift of a more restful night’s sleep shows how much you care. The Brookline Mulberry Silk Pillowcase ($59) not only helps keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night, but it can also reduce frizzy morning hair and help keep skin free of excess oils.

A third option that the Testing Lab approves is a pair of Joorma slippers. Right now, these items are on sale for just $20.38. This casual footwear option is great for wearing around the house or in the backyard. The thick cushioning makes them a dream to wear.

GOOD OL’ STALWART GIFTS FOR MOMS

Consider gifts your mother needs but might not be in her budget at the moment. These gifts could be important everyday necessities like small kitchen appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens and coffeemakers. It could also include self-pampering products, such as makeup, sunscreen, lotions and soaps. Amazon even has candles that you can personalize to give them even more meaning.

BEST LAST-MINUTE GIFTS FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Kodak’s Photo Printer Dock

This high-quality photo printer allows your mom to take pictures and print them on demand so she can hold her memories in her hand. The device features one-touch operation and is compatible with smartphones, digital cameras, iPads and more.

Sold by Amazon

Brookline Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This Mulberry silk pillowcase will protect your mom’s hair and skin from friction while she sleeps. Additionally, it feels luxuriously soft, is cool to the touch and is easy to clean — for convenience, just stick it in the washer.

Sold by Amazon

Joorma Slippers

These comfortable, thick slippers are made with ethylene vinyl acetate, which is a skin-friendly and durable material. They feature a deep heel cup with a roomy toe box to support the entire foot. The anti-slip technology helps protect the wearer from falling when walking on wet surfaces, such as bathroom floors and around pools.

Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

If you want your mother to think of you every morning, consider an espresso machine. This model will make your mom’s morning even more blissful and rewarding with its one-touch operation.

Sold by Amazon

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Skin needs pampering and protection. This limited edition sunscreen from Sephora is 100% invisible, weightless and scentless. It offers broad spectrum SPF and is suitable for any type of skin.

Sold by Sephora

Ninja DZ401 Foodi

With this air fryer, your mom can satisfy all of her comfort food cravings in minutes. The two independent baskets let you cook separate dishes at the same time, while the six-in-one functionality offers impressive versatility.

Sold by Amazon

Personalized Handcrafted Soy Candle

This is one of those thoughtful options that may arrive after Mother’s Day. It is a personalized candle. You choose not only the scent but the label as well, making it almost as good as if you made it yourself.

Sold by Amazon

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

For moms who love their self-care time, this set of bath bombs is ideal. It comes with one dozen handcrafted, moisturizing bath bombs that fizz with vibrant color but won’t stain the tub.

Sold by Amazon

