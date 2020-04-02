‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic transferred to prison medical center after fellow inmates test positive for COVID-19

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Maldonado-Passage, a former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot has filed a federal lawsuit seeking nearly $94 million in damages. Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed the lawsuit March 17, 2020 in federal court in Oklahoma City. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, AKA Joe Exotic from the hit “Tiger King” documentary series on Netflix, has been transferred to a prison medical center after several inmates at his former jail tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to NBC DFW, Maldonado-Passage, 57, is being held at Fort Worth FMC, a medical center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and is in quarantine.

He is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot. Maldonado-Passage had attempted to hire someone to kill Carole Basking, a prominent animal rights activist and a centerpiece of the Netflix viral documentary “Tiger King.”

Maldonado-Passage was also convicted on nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act and eight counts of violating wildlife records.

