Three inmates stabbed at West Virginia jail

(WTRF)- Three people were stabbed at the Northern Regional Jail Thursday night.

Moundsville Police received a call around 8:15 p.m. about an incident at the West Virginia prison.

Lawrence Messina, the Director of Communications and Public Relations for the state of West Virginia, said a fight among inmates resulted in injuries to three inmates.

Messina says the fight involved makeshift weapons.

None of the inmates required outside medical attention and no staff members were injured during the fight.

The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the incident.