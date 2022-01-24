Three firefighters dead, one critically injured after 2-alarm fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WAVY/AP) — Three firefighters have died and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a 2-alarm house fire in southwest Baltimore.

Firefighters were responding to an early morning fire at a three-story vacant rowhome when a partial collapse trapped four members inside the burning building, officials say.

The chief said one firefighter was immediately pulled from the vacant house. He added that crews cleared piles of debris and found two other trapped firefighters within an hour of the fire.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo all succumbed to their injuries. A fourth EMT/Firefighter, John McMaster, remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Baltimore City firefighters work to free firefighters trapped after a partial collapse during a fire in a vacant row house fire in Baltimore, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott released the following statement:

“Today, Baltimore has lost three of the bravest among us: Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo. All made the ultimate sacrifice. For that, Baltimore owes them the deepest gratitude and respect. These heroes of the Baltimore City Fire Department were responding to a 2-alarm fire in a vacant home in the 200 block of South Stricker Street at 6:00am when the structure collapsed. A fourth EMT/Firefighter, John McMaster, remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition. This is a gut wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters. There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today. My heart is with the Firefighters, their families, and the entire Baltimore City Fire Department who put the lives and safety of others before their own wellbeing each and every day. I ask that all of Baltimore keep them in our prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

In addition, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford made remarks:

“Every day our Firefighters, our first responders put their lives on the line for the sake of others. Today, three Firefighters lost their lives in service to our city, and another remains remained in critical condition. From this moment, we will honor those we lost today, for their bravery, their courage, their love for helping others and the respect they had for the Baltimore City Fire Department.”