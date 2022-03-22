COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s “This Is Us” is continuing to give its main cast members creative experiences beyond their assigned roles and this week another star is stepping behind the camera.

Episode 9, titled “The Hill,” is directed by Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, and the network has released a featurette promoting her debut at the show’s helm. Using segments from the episode, along with behind-the-scenes clips and selfie interviews with Moore and other cast members, the roughly three-minute video gives viewers insight into Tuesday’s upcoming installment.

“I loved directing this cast,” Moore said. “I feel like I was just given the keys to the castle. I know how extraordinary and how talented they are, but holy cow, there’s something different about sitting behind the monitor not being in a scene with them, not being present and sort of looking at their eyeballs, but watching them do the work that is just mind-blowing.”

Milo Ventimiglia, who stars as Moore’s first husband and Pearson family patriarch, Jack Pearson, complimented the actress on her decisiveness as a director.

“My dear, dear friend Mandy Moore, she knows exactly what she wants,” said Ventimiglia. “She inspires us, leads us in those moments that we needed in front of the camera. She is a wonderful, wonderful director.”

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson and who recently co-wrote Season 6’s episode 6, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” applauded Moore’s effort.

“Mandy, I know your episode is going to be incredible, I cannot wait to see it,” said Watson. “Congratulations on your directorial debut.”

Justin Hartley, who takes on the role of Kevin Pearson and will be directing this season’s upcoming episode 10, “Every Version of You,” observed Moore’s natural talent.

“You’re outstanding, you have a knack for it,” said Hartley. “We’re all very lucky to have you. You’re very brave and you’re very talented.”

Sterling K. Brown, known to viewers as Randall Pearson, implied fans would be in for a treat with Moore’s episode.

“America will be pleased with Episode 609, directed by Mandy Moore,” said Brown.

Moore also talked about her experience working closely with people behind-the-scenes.

“There’s a whole new sense of appreciation for our crew,” said Moore. “Going through the prep process as a director, I just came away from this experience, floored by how exceptional our crew is.”

Chris Sullivan, who made his directorial debut earlier in the season with episode 5, “Heart and Soul,” revealed how special this episode was for him.

“I cannot express the pleasure it was to be directed by Mandy Moore,” said Sullivan who plays Toby Damon. “I think some of the best times I have had on this show — period — were getting to work with her and Chrissy in San Francisco.”

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, spoke directly to Moore with a bevy of praise.

“You’re so thoughtful and so prepared and so wonderful and so kind, and just such a beautiful energy that it was such a gift and I am just so excited for everybody to see how beautiful you did with this whole episode,” said Metz. “I’m so excited and I’m just really, really grateful.”

Near the end of the video, Moore summed up her experience.

“I loved directing,” she said. “It was the best experience ever, I can’t wait to do it again. I’m sure nothing else will feel this way, but man, oh man, I absolutely loved every second of it. I’m so proud of this episode.”

Previous directing turns throughout the show’s history have been taken by Jon Huertas, Hartley and Ventimiglia.

Watch “This Is Us” Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC4.