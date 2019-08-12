This 12-year-old South Carolina boy is cutting grass so he can pay for college

LANCASTER, S.C. (NBC) — At just 12 years old, a boy in South Carolina is busy getting a head start on his future.

Jaylin Clyburn says he has always had a heart for helping those in his community.

So when he decided to save some money for college, he knew he wanted to do something to help out his neighbors.

He put up a Facebook post and started advertising his new business cutting grass — then he went straight to work.

So far, he’s met new friends who have helped him with his business.

He’s even gotten a new lawnmower to make sure the job is perfect.

So far, he says he’s cut more than 100 lawns this summer — and has no plans to stop once school begins.