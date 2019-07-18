These Kansas seniors found a fun way to escape the heat

GLASCO, Kan. (KSNT) – People at one local nursing home are finding a fun way to escape the heat and feel young again.

The Nicol Home isn’t your average nursing home.

By slipping and sliding they are allowing their residents to live out the Nicol Home motto, to let their residents continue living on their terms.

Ellen “Jo” Swafford will be 89-years-old next month.

“A lot of people think if they’re in a place like this nobody likes it but I think the world of it and I enjoy my life here,” Swafford said.

She said she couldn’t remember the last time she slid down a foamy piece of plastic like the slip and slide.

“Oh, my, my, my…I would say in my 30s probably,” Swafford said.

The fun doesn’t stop when the summer ends though, in the winter they’ve made snow angels.

They’ve also had spa days, petting zoos and watched fireworks. But one of the favorites at the Nicol Home is the cigar club.

“They have the most input in everything we do during the day,” Olson said. “A nursing home isn’t just a place for people to be stuck. A nursing home is truly a home for those people. We take a lot of pride in making it a homelike atmosphere for everyone, no matter how long they live with us.”

But the day wasn’t over after the slip and slide fun for 85-year-old Rodney Rogers.

He hit the Glasco pool for a few jumps off of the high diving platform, proving that age really is just a number.