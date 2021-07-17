Theft of $8,000 puppy caught on camera at Illinois mall

LOMBARD, Ill. (WGN) — A puppy was stolen Friday afternoon from a pet store in Lombard, Illinois, with surveillance footage capturing the theft on camera.

The $8,000, ten-week-old puppy was taken from the Furry Babies store inside the Yorktown Mall at approximately 3:45 p.m., while the store was fairly busy.

Surveillance video of the theft shows a man in a grey hoodie and Gucci hat walking into the store and distracting an employee while his female accomplice with a long ponytail, and wearing a white shirt, walks over to an open air crib and grabs a puppy. She then walks out.

“She knew where the puppy was [that] she was going to be taking. She reached into the crib, ducked down and shoved the puppy into her purse and booked it out of the store,” manager Kaylee Wallace said.

The woman is wearing a mask, so identifying her will be difficult. However, mall security captured the pair leaving and getting into a car in the parking lot.

“We know what car they were driving, it’s a purple Honda Odyssey, it has no plates on it. Obviously they had planned to do this,” Wallace said.

This isn’t the first time this has happened at the Furry Babies location, with Wallace noting that several other attempts have taken place. But store policy clearly states you are not allowed to put your hands inside the cribs.

“Our No. 1 priority is just to get this puppy back. We want him safe, we’re asking the public’s help in getting him back,” Wallace said.