Breaking News
Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

The price of gas is on the rise

National

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The price of gas is on the rise.     

According to a Lundberg survey, the average price for a gallon of regular grade gas is up just over 12 cents in the past three weeks to nearly $2.79 per gallon, nationwide.

The higher price at the pump is blamed on higher crude oil prices. The current cost is about a nickel more than this same time last year.

Bringing it closer to home, a GasBuddy report released Monday shows gas prices in Virginia Beach have risen 4.2 per gallon in the past week alone and are up 27.6 cents from a month ago.

10 On Your Side has made it simple to find the least expensive gas near you, with our Gas Tracker Map on WAVY.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10