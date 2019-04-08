VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The price of gas is on the rise.

According to a Lundberg survey, the average price for a gallon of regular grade gas is up just over 12 cents in the past three weeks to nearly $2.79 per gallon, nationwide.

The higher price at the pump is blamed on higher crude oil prices. The current cost is about a nickel more than this same time last year.

Bringing it closer to home, a GasBuddy report released Monday shows gas prices in Virginia Beach have risen 4.2 per gallon in the past week alone and are up 27.6 cents from a month ago.

10 On Your Side has made it simple to find the least expensive gas near you, with our Gas Tracker Map on WAVY.com.