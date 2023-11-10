PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the most popular dog name in each state.

There’s a good chance you or someone you know is a dog owner. According to the American Pet Products Association, an estimated 69 million U.S. households have a dog.

U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews team analyzed nearly one million data points to determine the most popular dog names in each state.

Their research discovered that the most popular dog names in the U.S. are: Bella, Luna, Max, Daisy and Charlie. Coco, Buddy, Lucy, Milo and Bailey round out the top 10.

Bella is the most popular dog name in 37 states, including Virginia!

According to the study, 5% of all dogs in the United States are named Bella.

Some other findings from the study:

While Bella is the most popular dog name in the U.S., it didn’t even make the top five in South Dakota and North Dakota.

Copper is the No. 1 dog name in Alaska, which is home to the Copper River. However, it did not make the top 100 overall.

The No. 16 and No. 17 most popular dog names in the United States are Teddy and Bear, respectively.

Two similar names made the overall top 100 with Zoey ranking No. 20 and Zoe ranking No. 82.

To see the top five dog names in each state and more findings from the U.S. News & World Report study, click here.