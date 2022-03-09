The Great Resignation: When it comes to online career coaches, it’s buyer beware

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Dhomonique Murphy was born with an entrepreneurial gene.

“My father was an entrepreneur, so naturally at heart I also was an entrepreneur,” she said.

A former television news anchor, Dhomonique has since launched several businesses of her own. She is one of thousands of women who offers business coaching services to others looking to launch their own entrepreneurial career.

“People are tired of the mundane work, people are tired of feeling complacent, and they’re looking to just leave and quit, to start something new and fresh,” she said.

As Americans transition into new jobs or launch their own businesses in record numbers, the career coaching business is taking off. The business isn’t new, but there is a fresh new breed of coach that’s emerging on social media. Murphy has a business degree and strong business experience — but not all coaches do.

“These coaches are a little bit different, in that they’re quite a bit younger, said Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins, who has interviewed 15 different business coaches for research on the growing industry.

“They’re usually mid to late 20s, if not early thirties, and I think they are marketing to a younger generation, too.”

But are they legitimate?

Alison Wright thinks so. She hired a business coach when launched her own bookkeeping business in 2019.

“This group kind of helped me figure out market research, what do people actually need, what’s a good price point,” she said.

And the coach offered her camaraderie.

“It can get lonely when you’re by yourself, so it can be great to have a group to support and support you,” she said.

But Ortakales Dawkins tell us, sometimes offering camaraderie and confidence can be a strategic move by these coaches.

“They’re not actually promising the money, they’re just promising that you can work through the mindset things – and then it’s up to you,” she said.

The promised deliverables are just one of the important items you need to look into when you’re thinking about hiring a career coach, Murphy said.

“The key is making sure that if someone’s saying that they can do things that don’t seem quite right in a short amount of time, it’s probably not true,” she said.

Like so many other things, hiring a business coach requires research on the part of the buyer.

“Ultimately as a consumer, we have to take accountability,” Murphy said.