The 15 most dangerous human foods for dogs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While we think of them as family, a list of the most dangerous human foods for dogs serves as a good reminder that we can’t let them eat everything we do.
Dog food maker NomNomNom has compiled a list of the 15 most dangerous human feeds that shouldn’t be given to dogs.
- Chocolate
- Coffee, Tea, Caffeine in general
- Alcohol
- Xylitol (food additive)
- Grapes and raisins
- High salt foods
- Gum and candy
- Yeast dough
- Milk and dairy
- Nuts
- Fatty foods
- Citrus
- Raw meats, eggs and bones
- Onions, garlics, chives
- Avocados
NomNomNom states that most of pet poisoning cases are caused by everyday human foods, so it’s a good idea to only feed your fur babies vet recommended dog foods.