The 15 most dangerous human foods for dogs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While we think of them as family, a list of the most dangerous human foods for dogs serves as a good reminder that we can’t let them eat everything we do.

Dog food maker NomNomNom has compiled a list of the 15 most dangerous human feeds that shouldn’t be given to dogs.

Chocolate

Coffee, Tea, Caffeine in general

Alcohol

Xylitol (food additive)

Grapes and raisins

High salt foods

Gum and candy

Yeast dough

Milk and dairy

Nuts

Fatty foods

Citrus

Raw meats, eggs and bones

Onions, garlics, chives

Avocados

NomNomNom states that most of pet poisoning cases are caused by everyday human foods, so it’s a good idea to only feed your fur babies vet recommended dog foods.