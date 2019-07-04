Texas teen mows American flag design into lawn in honor of fallen friend

HASLET, TX (KXAS) — A North Texas teen mowed an image of the American flag into his front yard Monday to pay tribute to a friend who was killed while on duty for the army.

17-year old Cameron James says his friend was killed while on duty for the army last week in Arizona.

James says he used the different settings on his mower to make the grass different lengths and used a weed eater to create the 50 stars in the top left-hand corner.

The teen braved the brutal summer heat to honor his friend, but says it was worth it.

James says he also mowed the flag into the grass to show his patriotism for the 4th of July holiday.