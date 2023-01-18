TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man was extradited to Troup County on several child molestation charges.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Dustin Spillers, 34, was booked into the Troup County Jail on the following charges: Child Molestation (3)

Aggravated sexual battery (1)

Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of alleged incident(s) are unknown at this time.

Sgt. Smith says Spillers already made his first court appearance and was ordered to be held without bond. No word has been shared on his next hearing.

Communications officer with the Hamilton County School District in Tennessee confirm Spillers was PTA President of Wolftever Elementary School in Ooltewah, Tenn. Spillers served in this capacity from the start of the 2021-22 school year and resigned during the recent holiday break.

The school district tells WRBL, “We are unaware of any connection between the charges against the individual and his role as a PTA officer at Wolftever Creek Elementary.”

Wolftever Elementary School Principal Gail Huffstutler also sent a statement to parents and guardians of students at WES one day after Spillers was extradited to Troup County. WRBL obtained the following statement.

January 17, 2023 Dear Parents/Guardians, On Monday, January 2, our PTA released a statement via Member Hub and Class Dojo that the former PTA President, Dustin Spillers, had stepped down from the PTA effective immediately. Mr. Spillers is no longer affiliated with our PTA or our school in any way. He has not been on our campus since his resignation. Today, news has broken regarding Mr. Spillers arrest for crimes in another State. Please know that these allegations have no known connection to our school or to his former role as PTA President. We are concerned by this news, as we are certain our families are. We remain committed to keeping our students’ safety as our top priority. We will continue to use our Raptor System to notify us of individuals who could pose a safety concern for our staff or students. Sincerely,

Gail Huffstutler

WCES Principal

Spillers also volunteered as a youth pastor at Abba’s House in Chattanooga, Tenn. Spillers left the church in 2015; however, upon hearing about the charges against him the church released the following statement.

We are aware of the allegations being made of a former member of our church. It has been many years since Dustin Spillers was part of Abba’s House, and he was never a paid employee of the church. Our prayers are with all the alleged victims in this case. Abba’s House

Details are limited at this time. WRBL will continue to follow this case, we will provide updates on-air and online as they become available.