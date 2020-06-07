Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest gifted car and college scholarship

BUFFALO, NY (CNN/WKBW) — A teenager in Buffalo, New York spent over 10 hours cleaning up his community after a long night of protests last week, and received a new car from a complete stranger.

Antonio Gwynn watched protests in his community take place over Facebook Live. When he saw some demonstrations become destructive, he wanted to help. So the 18-year-old left his house in the middle of the night and spent the next ten hours cleaning up his community.

When Matt Block heard of Gwynn’s act of community kindness, he gifted him with his treasured 2004 convertible Mustang.

“I couldn’t come to grips with selling it, and this was a good way for me to get rid of it and know someone that gets it is going to appreciate it, I think,” Block said.

An insurance company, Briceland Insurance Agency, then stepped in and decided to cover Gwynn’s insurance for one year.

That’s not all. Gwynn says he’s been offered a full ride to Medaille College.

“I literally stopped, pulled over, and started crying,” Gwynn said. “So did my great aunt. My little cousin did also.”

Gwynn’s original plan was to go to trade school as he saved up for college. Now, he can complete that goal right away by studying business and studying mechanics on the side.

“I always wanted to be someone that can help everyone with their car problems,” he said. “This is a great opportunity I have right in front of me.”

Gwynn’s mother died in 2018, but he says he hopes she’d be proud of him today.

LATEST STORIES: