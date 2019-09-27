Teen survives anchor to the head

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — Back in March, Caleb Bennett went on a fishing trip with his brother and friends, and as he was fixing something in the boat, an anchor became lodged in his head.

Caleb calmly removed the anchor and his friend called 911 as his brother got them back to shore quickly.

“If you’re going to be crazy and freak out and try to pull it out right away, you’re going to twist it around and you’re going to die, because that’s what everyone would do, so I thought being calm was the best thing,” said Bennett.

Caleb’s parents flew back from their vacation as he was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where he spent five days in a coma as his brain swelling went down.

