Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics

National

by: Andrew Schnitker

Posted: / Updated:

Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike spoke Thursday after the World Health Organization labeled the spreading virus a “pandemic,” a decision almost certain to affect the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(KXAN) — The first country has announced it will not be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics from Tokyo, Japan as the world continues its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Canada says it will not send athletes to the Games due to COVID-19 risks across the globe, according to a press release.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees called the decision “difficult” while also calling for a postponement of the Games for one year until 2021. The committees say they are offering “full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring.”

The Canadian committees say their focus is on public health as well as the health of their athletes.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” the release says. 

United States Olympic leaders are facing difficult decisions involving the upcoming Olympics, as well. Leaders from U.S. Track and Field and U.S. Swimming have pushed for a postponement of the Tokyo Games over the last week.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is supposed to begin July 24 and run through August 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories