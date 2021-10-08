Teachers can get free breakfast ‘Thank You Meal’ at McDonald’s each day from Oct. 11-15

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — McDonald’s is recognizing the hard work of teachers and support staff at schools across the country with free breakfast meals from October 11-15.

All teachers, administrators and school staff can get a free meal each day at participating restaurants by showing a valid work ID. The offer is only available during breakfast hours.

The meal features an entrée (Egg McMuffin, Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or Sausage Biscuit), hash browns and a drink, and comes in a Happy Meal box that includes a thank you note instead of a toy.

McDonald’s first started these appreciation meals in the spring of 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, giving out millions of free meals to health care workers, firefighters, police officers and paramedics.

The company told USA Today it’s the “first big national thank you gesture” for teachers, so expect more deals to come.