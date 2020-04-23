Target workers plan ‘sickout’ May 1 over COVID-19 protection concerns

Target workers are planning a “sickout” for May 1.

Organizers say Target workers do not have enough protection on the front lines of COVID-19, and want to draw attention to the health risks they face everyday.

At least 30 grocery store workers across the country and at least 3,000 others have called out of work after showing signs of COVID-19 illness, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said back on April 14.

A group called Target Workers Unite claims the company is more focused on sales than employee health. The group says the company is only taking half measures to protect them against the virus.

“The safety measures that Target has rolled out are half-measures, and they haven’t done enough to prioritize safety. They’re more concerned about the sales then protecting us workers,” Ryan, a part-time worker at a Target in Christiansburg, Virginia, told USA Today. “If we don’t push them further, they’re not going to take further measures. We can’t afford to wait.”

Target has reduced store hours and supplied masks to its workers, but they are not required to wear them. Guests are also not required to wear masks.

“Our maximum capacity of guests have been set too high, their demeanor is also casual and reckless, the group wrote. “They do not respect our space, they are not coming to our stores exclusively for essential items, but are occupying our stores out of boredom and for fun. The guests’ desire for recreation are not more important than team members’ needs for safety. Our pay and compensation are not adequate enough to cover the costs of hospitalization or funeral expenses related to COVID19.”

In a statement, the company says it is important that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns.

Hundreds of workers at Amazon are also calling out sick this week, citing similar concerns.

“We are calling out because Amazon is putting its revenue above our safety,” Jaylen Camp, an Amazon worker at a fulfillment center in Romulus, Michigan, and a member of United for Respect said to British newspaper the Guardian. “We are not essential to them – they just think of us as numbers and quotas. They are not protecting our health.”