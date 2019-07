Target to give teachers 15% back-to-school discount starting July 13

(CNN) — Summer just got started, but Target is already thinking about back to school.

The retail chain is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Staring July 13, it’s giving educators 15% off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.

If your student has a school supply list, Target has it, too.

Now, you can order your child’s school supplies with the Target app. There will be same day delivery, too, if you don’t want to hassle with the lines.

If your college student has a shopping list, Target is prepared for that as well. They are setting up back-to-college sections in over 700 stores near college campuses.

To sign up for an educators discount, go to Target’s website.