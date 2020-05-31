Target announces closures across the US amid protests

This weekend, Target Corporation announced the closure of several stores across the country amid protests that have formed over the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis.

The majority of the stores that are closed are in Minnesota and California.

In a statement, Target wrote:

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. We are providing our team members with direct communications updates regarding any store impact where they work. Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.”

There are currently no closed stores listed in Virginia.

For a full, updated list of store closures, click here.

