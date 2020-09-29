Tampa Bay Lightning beats Dallas Stars to win Stanley Cup in Game 6

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Ondrej Palat (18), Patrick Maroon (14) and Alex Killorn (17) during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

(WAVY/AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning earned their second Stanley Cup championship in franchise history on Monday night with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6.

The win makes the National Hockey League the 1st major North American sports league to crown a champion in the coronavirus pandemic.

Goals from Brayden Point and Blake Coleman along with a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy were enough to power the Lightning’s win.

The last time Tampa Bay held the Stanley Cup was 2004.

Here's a live look at Tampa's celebration:

