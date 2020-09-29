Tampa Bay Lightning beats Dallas Stars to win Stanley Cup in Game 6

(WAVY/AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning earned their second Stanley Cup championship in franchise history on Monday night with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6.
The win makes the National Hockey League the 1st major North American sports league to crown a champion in the coronavirus pandemic.
Goals from Brayden Point and Blake Coleman along with a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy were enough to power the Lightning’s win.
The last time Tampa Bay held the Stanley Cup was 2004.
