Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos today (Wednesday, Oct. 30), thanks to baseball.

Washington Nationals Tre Turner stole second base during game 1 of the series, which means everyone gets a free taco.

The giveaway is part of the fast food restaurant’s “steal a base, steal a taco” world series promotion.

This deal is for a limited time only. You can only get your free taco from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.