Swiss Rolls, bread recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

(WATE/WJBF) — Georgia-based Flowers Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for snack cakes and bread products sold at stores nationwide because the items may be contaminated with salmonella.

Flowers is voluntarily recalling Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value. These items were distributed nationwide.

Flowers said salmonella may be present in whey powder, an ingredient used in both products, that is provided by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Customers should throw these items away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Flowers is also recalling “Captain Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread” distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Flowers said the recall is due to the potential presence of Salmonella in they whey powder used in the products.

The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party manufacturer and supplier.

People with questions may also call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

Below is the full list of recalled items: