Swimmer’s closer encounter with shark caught on camera

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Cali. (NBC) — A swimmer’s scary close call off the California coast was caught on camera.

A drone caught video of this swimmer in Santa Cruz County with what appears to be a great white lurking just below the surface.

The man who shot the video, Eric Mailander, says they spotted the 10-foot shark just off New Brighten State Beach.

Mailander says the shark looked to be minding its own business.

He says he let the swimmer know that there was a large shark in the water, and that there were plenty of shark warning signs posted nearby.