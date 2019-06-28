Swimmer’s closer encounter with shark caught on camera

National
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Cali. (NBC) — A swimmer’s scary close call off the California coast was caught on camera.

A drone caught video of this swimmer in Santa Cruz County with what appears to be a great white lurking just below the surface.

The man who shot the video, Eric Mailander, says they spotted the 10-foot shark just off New Brighten State Beach.

Mailander says the shark looked to be minding its own business.

He says he let the swimmer know that there was a large shark in the water, and that there were plenty of shark warning signs posted nearby.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10