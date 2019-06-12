Surfer survives shark bite

(WECT) Family members say a 19-year-old will be fine after he was bitten by a shark while surfing in the waters off North Carolina’s Ocean Isle Beach Monday afternoon.

Ethan Reed said his brother, Austin Reed, was surfing in the ocean with a friend when Austin felt a bite on his foot. Ethan said his brother immediately knew the animal was a shark.

“They looked like they were panicking a little bit, and it turns out, he ended up getting bit on the foot by a shark. And you know Austin’s one to goof around a lot, so when he told his buddy out in the ocean, Hess like, ‘Yo, I got bit by a shark.’ He didn’t believe him at first, you know, the boy who cries wolf. But once Tyler saw his foot, saw that it was bleeding, he was like, ‘Yo, we got to go in,’” Ethan said.

Austin’s mom, who is a registered nurse, wrapped his foot in a towel and applied pressure until paramedics could arrive.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2I6Mh7M