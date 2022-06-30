The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(The Hill) – The Supreme Court on Thursday curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ability to regulate climate change, setting limits on how the agency can deal with power plants.

In a 6-3 ruling, the justices determined that the EPA cannot induce a shift toward cleaner energy sources using the approach that an Obama-era regulation sought to.

“Congress did not grant EPA…the authority to devise emissions caps based on the generation shifting approach the Agency took in the Clean Power Plan,” the majority wrote.

The ruling was spurred by an appeal to a decision last year that struck down a Trump-era power plant rule.

Developing