‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki arrested outside of downtown Austin bar he owns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor Jared Padalecki was arrested Sunday after Austin police say he physically assaulted two employees at the downtown bar that he owns, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit says that Padalecki, 37, was intoxicated at Stereotype, located at 510 Rio Grande St., when he got into a verbal argument with people inside.

One of the victims, an employee of the bar, told police that Padalecki was escorted out of the bar when Padalecki began a verbal argument with him. The victim said he walked back inside and Padalecki tried to follow him.

According to the affidavit, the victim and other employees tried to keep Padelecki from going back inside, when the victim says Padalecki slapped him on the left side of his face. The victim says that Padalecki then hit him again in his upper lip.

The other victim, who also works at Stereotype, told police he was working that night at a different bar in the area when he learned about what was happening at Stereotype. He says when he went over, he saw the altercation between Padalecki and the first victim.

He said he separated them and the first victim went inside and he stayed outside with Padalecki, who he says was intoxicated. He says that Padalecki tried going back inside and that Padalecki “put his hands on” a door man. The victim says he pulled Padalecki off the man, Padalecki fell to the ground, jumped up and punched him (the victim).

The officer on the scene said he saw that the victim had a cut about 1 1/2 inches long above his eyebrow and was bleeding.

Both victims told police the same statements and another witness said that Padalecki was “100% the antagonist” in the situation.

Police arrested Padalecki and charged him with class A misdemeanor assault with injury. His bond was set at $5,000.