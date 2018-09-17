SunTrust digital banking down since Sunday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAVY) – SunTrust digital access remains down for all customers. The bank posted on its website and social media accounts Sunday morning that all online and mobile banking systems were unavailable and that the company was working to restore service ASAP.

They did not provide a specific timeframe on when it would be restored.

Monday evening, SunTrust posted the following statement on their website:

To Our Clients

We are truly sorry for the system disruptions that many of you are experiencing. Yesterday, we encountered a technical issue during a system upgrade being performed by our internal team. This disruption is not due to the hurricane or any known cyber issue. We recognize the frustration and inconvenience this has caused you. This is not the standard you expect, and your SunTrust team is dedicated to fixing this problem as soon as possible. We will make sure you do not incur any fees or penalties due to this outage by: Automatically refunding all ATM fees and related surcharges for non-SunTrust ATMs during the impacted period.

Upon request, refunding overdraft and late fees related to delayed transactions and payments during the impacted period. For assistance, please visit your local branch or ATM, call us at 800-SunTrust (800-786-8787), or contact your relationship team. We will keep you informed of updates, and once again, apologize for this inconvenience.

Our online and mobile banking systems are unavailable. We are working to restore them ASAP. We apologize for the inconvenience.



For account information, please call our automated system at 1-800-SUNTRUST (800.786.8787).— SunTrust (@AskSunTrust) September 16, 2018

In addition to the online and mobile outage, some SunTrust branches in North Carolina are closed or opened late Monday because of Hurricane Florence. Click here for the list of impacted branch locations.