Suffolk police arrest man accused of firing into crowded Pennsylvania block party

YORK, Pa. (WHTM/WAVY) – A man charged with shooting into a crowded block party in York, Pennsylvania was arrested in Suffolk late last week.

A Suffolk police tactical team arrested 25-year-old Khalic “Buddha” Cross Friday in the 100 block of North Tenth Street. Cross was booked at Western Tidewater Regional Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

WAVY sister station WHTM reports Cross had two outstanding warrants, including one that charged him with shooting into a crowd after a July 14 neighborhood cookout in York.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the leg during that shooting, while a house and a vehicle were also struck by bullets.

Cross is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and 150 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

York police had been looking for Cross since last month. That’s when he was charged with strangulation and other charges regarding an assault on a woman in December.

The U.S. Marshals Service said investigators searched for Cross in several Pennsylvania localities, Staten Island, Queens and Brooklyn in New York, North Carolina and Virginia, after attempts to find him in York were unsuccessful.