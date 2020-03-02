Students create ‘ kindness crew’ to help beat the Monday blues

(NBC Newschannel) – The beginning of the school week just got a little easier at one Kentucky elementary school.

Students created a “kindness crew” to help beat the Monday blues.

The countdown to Friday is paused once students at JFK Montessori School make it off the struggle bus.

“When they get off the bus and they’re sad we can make them happy- and cheer them up!” said students Christian Traynham and Nathan Unselt.

“I do see them getting off the bus and they’re walking with their heads down but as soon as they hear the positive word that they’re important and they’re amazing and today’s going to be a good day they cheer up,” added co-teacher Stefany Bibb.

Bibb, a teacher’s assistant at the school, got the kindness crew together in September when she noticed the need. “They just need that acceptance and that warmth when they come into the building saying you know what you’re here, this is your home, everything is good. It’s going to be a great day!”

Armed with posters, cards and a shout out, every Monday this crew reminds other students that kindness costs nothing and could change everything, including the direction of someone’s day.

Every month, the kindness crew also chooses an act of kindness to perform somewhere in the community.

