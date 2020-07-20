‘Strike for Black Lives’ taking place nationwide on Monday

People listen to speeches during a rally to support the Black Lives Matter movement in Birmingham, England, Friday June 19, 2020. A white U.S. Police officer in Minneapolis, recently killed black man George Floyd, sparking anti-racism protests worldwide, and the Black Lives Matter movement hoping to enable reforms and greater social justice. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tens of thousands of workers are set to walk off the job on Monday in protest of systemic racism and economic inequality.

The walkout has been dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives.”

Labor unions and social and racial justice organizations from coast to coast are participating in a few different ways. Organizers say they are demanding action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the well-being of every worker.

Where work stoppages aren’t possible for a full day — participants will either picket during a lunch break or observe moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence.

At noon in each U.S. time zone, workers are expected to take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — in honor of George Floyd and others recently killed by police.

Among the strikers will be essential workers: nursing home employees, janitors and delivery drivers. Fast food, ride-share, and airport workers are also expected to take part in some cities.

