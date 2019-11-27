Stolen bulldog found four years later thousands of miles from home

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bulldog stolen four years ago from a California home has turned up some 2,800 miles away.

The English bulldog named Maggie was taken from a home in Patterson, California in 2015.

Last month, she turned up in Sarasota, Florida after police arrested a couple suspected in a string of home burglaries.

According to police, 52-year-old Tracie Defee stole the dog and fled to Florida.

Police say while there, she and 48-year-old Michael Paine took Maggie with them on various break-ins.

Police asked people to be on the lookout for the dog, hoping it would lead them to the thieves. Eventually, a neighbor recognized Maggie and called the Sarasota Police Department.

The couple was arrested and now face a variety of criminal charges, including burglary, trespassing and dealing in stolen property.

As for Maggie, she was put on a plane and sent back to California where she was reunited with her rightful owner.

