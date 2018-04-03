Stella Artois recalling beer that may contain ‘particles of glass’

WAILEA, HI – JUNE 17: Stella Artois on display at Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Chocolate at the Four Seasons Maui on June 17, 2016 in Wailea, Hawaii. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for the Maui Film Festival at Wailea)

(NEWS10) — Stella Artois is recalling some of its beer after some packages of beer may contain particles of glass.

The company says the potentially-affected bottles represent less than one percent of the glass bottles in North America.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, individual Stella Artois bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the United States and Canada, and Stella Artois Legere 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The recall does not affect other Stella Artois packaging formats, such as cans or draft or bottles of any other production codes.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected is urged not to consume the potentially-affected beer.

