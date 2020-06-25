Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Fame game, induction ceremony canceled due to coronavirus

National
Posted: / Updated:

Canton, OH (WAVY) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This marks the first time the NFL has had to cancel the event, which is the first NFL preseason game of the year. The HOF game was scheduled to be played in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6.

The annual HOF enshrinement ceremony has also been postponed, with both the game and ceremony expected to be held in 2021.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes:

  • Running back Edgerrin James
  • Wide receiver Isaac Bruce
  • Safety Troy Polamalu
  • Safety Steve Atwater
  • Offensive guard Steve Hutchinson

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10