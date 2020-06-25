Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Fame game, induction ceremony canceled due to coronavirus

Canton, OH (WAVY) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This marks the first time the NFL has had to cancel the event, which is the first NFL preseason game of the year. The HOF game was scheduled to be played in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6.

The annual HOF enshrinement ceremony has also been postponed, with both the game and ceremony expected to be held in 2021.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes: