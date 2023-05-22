(WGHP) — An Irish actor known for appearances in Marvel films has died, according to Variety.

Ray Stevenson, who was known for films like “Punisher: War Zone” and the Academy Award-nominated “RRR,” died on Sunday, Variety reported, citing Stevenson’s publicist.

Stevenson had a long career starting in the 1990s on television, but his first major film role was 2004’s “King Arthur.” He might be most recognized for the role of Thor’s friend “Volstagg,” part of the Warriors Three, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Thor” films.

He played the title character in the “Punisher: War Zone” movie in 2008, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off.

He was slated to appear in the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka”

No information or cause of death was available. He was 58.