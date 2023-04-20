(WHTM) — Millions of Stanley Black & Decker DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the CPSC, around 2.2 million sledgehammers are being recalled because the sledgehammer heads can loosen prematurely and detach while in use and injure the user.

The sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and can range from 14 to 36 inches long.

Consumers can find the model number for the DeWALT and Craftsman sledgehammers on the hammerhead. Consumers of the Stanley hammers can find the model number on a sticker on the handle.

The recall involves the following model numbers:

DWHT56141

DWHT56142

DWHT56143

DWHT56146

DWHT56147

DWHT56148

DWHT56024

DWHT56025

DWHT56026

DWHT56027

DWHT56029

DWHT56030

CMHT54163

CMHT56011

CMHT56019

FMHT51297

FMHT51298

FMHT51308

FMHT56006

FMHT56008

FMHT56009

FMHT56010

FMHT56011

FMHT56019

The company has received 192 reports with two resulting in face and head injuries, according to the CPSC.

The DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers were sold at Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other hardware stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, AceHardware.com, and other online sellers from November 2012 through November 2022.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled sledgehammers immediately and contact Stanley Black & Decker to receive a full refund.

Stanley Black & Decker can be reached toll-free at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Information can also be found on the companies’ websites.