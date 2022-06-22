STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Walmart employee with multiple offenses in connection to the theft and use of a customer’s credit card.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 19, police responded to a fraud call from 125 Washington Square Plaza. According to police, the victim reported using self-checkout and taking her purchased items to her car before leaving.

In less than an hour, she received several fraud alerts on her credit cards coming from the same Walmart before realizing her wallet was missing, according to police.

Stafford police said the deputy who responded to the call watched surveillance video at the Walmart and saw the customer leave her wallet in a shopping back at the self-checkout station. Another customer found the wallet and turned it in to an employee identified as Henry Rogers IV, 36.

According to police, Rogers removed the credit cards from the wallet before trying to use them to purchase gift cards at self-checkout, which notified the victim.

Police said they got warrants for credit card theft, false pretenses and identity fraud but could not serve them that day because Rogers left work early.

The Sherriff’s office in Spotsylvania County, where Rogers is from, found Rogers this morning and turned him over to Stafford deputies, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Rogers was served the warrants and is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.