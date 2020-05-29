SpaceX Starship SN4 explodes in Texas

CHICAGO — As protesters in Minneapolis entered their fourth day of riots, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had harsh words for President Donald Trump who earlier on Friday posted a tweet suggesting gunfire be used on the protesters.

“Donald Trump’s comment last night was profoundly dangerous,” Lightfoot said. “And we must stand firm in solitary and say this is totally unacceptable no natter who the speaker is. And we see the game he is playing. Because he’s transparent and he’s not very good at it. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It begins with an F and it ends with a U.”