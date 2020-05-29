Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

SpaceX Starship SN4 explodes in Texas

National

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

SpaceX Explosion (source: LabPadre)

BOCA CHICA, Texas — The SpaceX Starship SN4 prototype exploded on Friday shortly after an engine test.

The rocket exploded at 1:49 p.m.

No information is available at this time on what caused the rocket to explode.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10