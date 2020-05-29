SpaceX Starship SN4 explodes in Texas

BOCA CHICA, Texas — The SpaceX Starship SN4 prototype exploded on Friday shortly after an engine test.
The rocket exploded at 1:49 p.m.
No information is available at this time on what caused the rocket to explode.
